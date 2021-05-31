Lio Rush Makes AEW Debut At Double or Nothing

Lio Rush is All Elite, at least for tonight, as he made his debut for the company at AEW Double or Nothing. Rush made his debut as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale during tonight’s show.

Rush came in hot but was eliminated not long after when he nearly had both members of Private Party eliminated, only to have Matt Hardy come up and throw him over. Rush has been competing for MLW since he left WWE, where he won and held the MLW World Middleweight Champion until earlier this month. Our live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing is here.