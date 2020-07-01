wrestling / News

Various News: Lio Rush Teases Big News in 20 Days, New Match For GCW Backyard Wrestling 2

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

– Lio Rush has released a new video teasing the next stage of his career. Rush released the following video yesterday, titled “20 Days” which would mean May 18th — the day that the released WWE talents’ no-compete clauses are up:

– GCW has announced that Kyle Smiley vs. Logan Stunt has been added to to their Backyard Wrestling 2 event on July 4th:

article topics :

GCW Backyard Wrestling 2, Lio Rush, Jeremy Thomas

