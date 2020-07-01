wrestling / News
Various News: Lio Rush Teases Big News in 20 Days, New Match For GCW Backyard Wrestling 2
– Lio Rush has released a new video teasing the next stage of his career. Rush released the following video yesterday, titled “20 Days” which would mean May 18th — the day that the released WWE talents’ no-compete clauses are up:
– GCW has announced that Kyle Smiley vs. Logan Stunt has been added to to their Backyard Wrestling 2 event on July 4th:
*Backyard Update*
Just Added
KYLE SMILEY
vs
LOGAN STUNT
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/fTUN8zq7Uv
GCW presents
Backyard Wrestling 2
4th of July – 4PM EST
Backyard USA pic.twitter.com/hqvoLBfVDX
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 30, 2020
