Lio Rush Talks About Being Bobby Lashley’s “Mic Guy”

Speaking recently with Notsam Wrestling, Lio Rush shared some details on his experiences with WWE and being picked as Bobby Lashley’s manager (per Fightful). While the role wasn’t something Rush had planned on, he stated that he fell into the part fairly easily despite it being outside his personal aspirations. You can find a highlight from Rush and listen to the full episode below.

On how he was already prepared for the manager role but had different personal goals: “No, I didn’t see myself as a ‘mic guy.’ That’s probably the last thing that I saw myself as. I probably saw myself as a referee before I saw myself (as a mic guy). To go week to week to week to week doing these matches, and for it to just be cut and it be, ‘Okay, you’re a mic guy now.’ I didn’t feel unprepared. I felt prepared because I had been writing promos on my phone and had been cutting them outside and inside of the PC, I put them on social media, I was doing vignettes. I was prepared. I could see why they wanted me to be a mic guy. I just wanted to be a well-rounded professional wrestler. I’m not cutting promos to be like, ‘I want to be a manager.’ I feel that helped me, too. It helped me so much because it puts you in a different role. It teaches you how to cut a promo in a different way, cutting it about somebody who is with you rather than yourself.”