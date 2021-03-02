wrestling / News

Lio Rush Brings Back the Bobby Lashley Chant, Wrestling Industry Reacts to Lashley’s Victory

March 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Ahead of last night’s episode of Raw, former WWE Superstar Lio Rush promised that if Bobby Lashley won the title last night, he would bring back the “Lashley” chant that he used to do when he was the former manager and hype guy for Lashley in WWE. Following Lashley winning the WWE World title from The Miz on Raw, Rush tweeted a video where he brings back the Lashley chant and congratulated the new champion. You can view that Lio Rush clip below.

– Additionally, the outpouring of support from across the industry for Lashley’s win and the culmination of his 16-year journey to become WWE champion has been huge, including current and former WWE talents, Hall of Famers such as Mark Henry and Booker T, industry veterans, and more posting their support on social media. You can check out some of the wrestlers and Superstars congratulating Lashley below.

