Lio Rush Brings Back the Bobby Lashley Chant, Wrestling Industry Reacts to Lashley’s Victory

– Ahead of last night’s episode of Raw, former WWE Superstar Lio Rush promised that if Bobby Lashley won the title last night, he would bring back the “Lashley” chant that he used to do when he was the former manager and hype guy for Lashley in WWE. Following Lashley winning the WWE World title from The Miz on Raw, Rush tweeted a video where he brings back the Lashley chant and congratulated the new champion. You can view that Lio Rush clip below.

If @fightbobby wins tonight, I’ll chant Lashley like i used too 🤣 — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) March 1, 2021

– Additionally, the outpouring of support from across the industry for Lashley’s win and the culmination of his 16-year journey to become WWE champion has been huge, including current and former WWE talents, Hall of Famers such as Mark Henry and Booker T, industry veterans, and more posting their support on social media. You can check out some of the wrestlers and Superstars congratulating Lashley below.

I TOLD YOU SO!!!!!!! — MVP (@The305MVP) March 2, 2021

I’m so incredibly happy for a man I’ve called friend for over 15 years. Congrats @fightbobby! You damn sure earned this!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 2, 2021

Congrats to @fightbobby Unreal performer and unreal man! Proud to call him a friend! #CHAMP — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) March 2, 2021

Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley. Congrats, @fightbobby! Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 2, 2021

Known @fightbobby a long time. Could not be happier for him. pic.twitter.com/DaT73jYyK1 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 2, 2021

So amazing! Seriously happy for you @fightbobby & so damn proud! #MickieBobby 4 life! 🙌🙌🙌 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 2, 2021

That’s my Champion no doubt 💪🏾 https://t.co/QdIXGKN9yl — Christian Casanova (@Kill4nova) March 2, 2021

Congratulations to @fightbobby! Hard work pays off! Kudos to @mikethemiz on making multiple defenses too! #WWERaw — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 2, 2021

Congrats to “the tank that moves like a race car” @fightbobby on becoming WWE champion. Long overdue! ~PHS#WWE #WWERaw #WrestleMania — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) March 2, 2021

It was a privilege to officiate @fightbobby’s @WWE championship win tonight on #WWERaw.

To experience and feel the rush of someone achieving a monumental goal after a 16 year journey is exactly what this business is all about. — Shawn Bennett (@BennettWWE) March 2, 2021

"You know WrestleMania coming up?" Me: "Who all gon be there?" "Sasha vs Bianca for the title. Lashley gonna be up in there dripping. Heard Bad Bunny bout to mix it up too." Me: pic.twitter.com/fe4zyfgVR6 — JourneyMANE. (@SugarDunkerton) March 2, 2021