Lio Rush Comments on Not Making It Into Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed the competitors for the upcoming Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Absent among Groups A and B is former NXT Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush, who commented on the matter via Twitter. You can read his thoughts on the subject below.

Lio Rush wrote, “Is this still April fools!? Face with tears of joy. No Man Of The Hour? No 25-year-old piece of gold? No Versace Doctor? No Former Cruiserweight Champion? No LIO MF RUSH!?” He later added, “No game……No toy….. No Cruiserweight championship tournament. @WWE y’all want to tell me something?”

Is this still April fools!? 😂. No Man Of The Hour? No 25 year old piece of gold? No Versace Doctor? No Former Cruiserweight Champion? No LIO MF RUSH!? https://t.co/3rFiyIxjO9 — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 12, 2020