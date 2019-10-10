wrestling / News

WWE News: Lio Rush Comments on Title Victory, Matt Hardy Wants to Face Velveteen Dream, Top 10 NXT Moments

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lio Rush NXT 10-9-19

At last night’s NXT, Lio Rush defeated Drew Gulak to capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. WWE released a behind-the-scenes video with Lio Rush after his title win, which you can see below.

Rush also wrote the following on Twitter earlier today, “Last night’s win was for the #NXTUniverse and most importantly, my family. Had to FaceTime my son Dakari, I brought home the gold son. #ThankYou to those who have and continue to support me. #MOTH”

– In response to a fan tweet this week, Matt Hardy revealed if he could face one person from NXT right now it would be Velveteen Dream. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released the top 10 moments for this week’s NXT. You can check out that video below.

