Lio Rush Comments on WWE Release, Says His Story Isn’t Over

Lio Rush has posted a statement on his WWE release, promising that his story is not yet over. Rush posted to his Twitter account with a statement in which he talks about his time in WWE before he was among April’s releases and expressed gratitude to WWE and fans.

The statement doesn’t make any references on his post last week saying he may never wrestle again, but promotes his album Ever After which releases tomorrow:

“Three weeks has passed since the news of my release and in this moment…I’m overwhelmed with emotions, but mostly gratitude.

“Thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had and moments I’ve experienced with the WWE. Whether that was competing in-ring or managing on the outside, I’ve had a blast. The past three years has been quite the ride! From the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows. I’ve been tested and I’ve had to battle my demons like never before. I’ve dreamed of becoming a WWE Superstar since I was five years old and I’ve accomplished that at such a young age.

“Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and with sadness in my heart, I’m afraid this is it. My story isn’t over though. Another chapter just needs to be written. I love you guys and I’m beyond grateful for the love, support, and understanding over the years. A 22 year old kid coming in and a 25 year old man coming out with my head held high. I’ve always been a dreamer and you better believe that I’m dreaming big. Huge day for me tomorrow! My 1st album. MY FIRST MAJOR PROJECT SINCE THE RELEASE. I’d love nothing more than your continued love and support. #EverAfter”