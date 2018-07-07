wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Compares Himself To Rey Mysterio, Natalya Pays Tribute To Bret and Owen Hart, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on Honeymoon
– In a new video to hype up Lio Rush, the “Man of the Hour” compares himself to both Rey Mysterio and Dean Malenko.
So much love for the #ManOfTheHour pic.twitter.com/afHnxdA7so
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) July 7, 2018
– Natalya paid tribute to Bret Hart and Owen Hart ahead of her appearance at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Every time I’m at #madisonsquaregarden … I think of this match between Owen and Bret. SO special. Brother v Brother. #wrestlemania10 #kingofharts #hitman #MAGIC 💕🖤🗽@TheGarden pic.twitter.com/U9lupyJwA2
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 7, 2018
– Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are currently on their honeymoon in Cozumel, Mexico.
Honeymoon 🐠Cozumel, Mexico🐠 pic.twitter.com/PTWgh7GRNH
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 7, 2018