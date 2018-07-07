Quantcast

 

WWE News: Lio Rush Compares Himself To Rey Mysterio, Natalya Pays Tribute To Bret and Owen Hart, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on Honeymoon

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lio Rush

– In a new video to hype up Lio Rush, the “Man of the Hour” compares himself to both Rey Mysterio and Dean Malenko.

– Natalya paid tribute to Bret Hart and Owen Hart ahead of her appearance at Madison Square Garden tonight.

– Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are currently on their honeymoon in Cozumel, Mexico.

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Lio Rush, Montez Ford, Natalya, Joseph Lee

