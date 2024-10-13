wrestling / News

Lio Rush Confirms He’s All Elite Once Again

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush Image Credit: NJPW

Lio Rush is officially back with AEW, confirming in a backstage video that he is All Elite once again. AEW posted a digital exclusive where Rush confirmed his status when he was asked by MVP and Shelton Benjamin if he was available for Dynamite on Wednesday.

Rush signed with with AEW in 2021, leaving in February of 2022 before returning in May of this year. His contract status had not been previously confirmed.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Lio Rush, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading