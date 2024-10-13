wrestling / News
Lio Rush Confirms He’s All Elite Once Again
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
Lio Rush is officially back with AEW, confirming in a backstage video that he is All Elite once again. AEW posted a digital exclusive where Rush confirmed his status when he was asked by MVP and Shelton Benjamin if he was available for Dynamite on Wednesday.
Rush signed with with AEW in 2021, leaving in February of 2022 before returning in May of this year. His contract status had not been previously confirmed.
Exclusive @IamLioRush confirms that he is once again #AllElite to @AliciaAtout, and than quickly finds himself interrupted by @The305MVP & @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/ei7APP2065
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Will Reportedly Do One Double Taping A Month Going Forward
- Backstage Notes From AEW WrestleDream: Update on Rumored Surprise & More (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Former WWE Star Rico Revealed As MxM Collection’s Third Man at AEW WrestleDream
- Bryan Danielson Says He Doesn’t Have Much Time Left After AEW WrestleDream