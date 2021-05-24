wrestling / News

Lio Rush Did Motion Capture For WWE 2K22

May 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lio Rush MLW Kings of Colosseum

The latest development diary for WWE 2K22 reveals that Lio Rush provided motion capture for the game, providing moves and motions. Rush confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “The moves in this game is going to be insane 😏. P.S this was incredibly fun. #WWE2K

Rush was released from the WWE last year and has been working on the independent scene and MLW.

