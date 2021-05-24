Lio Rush Did Motion Capture For WWE 2K22

The latest development diary for WWE 2K22 reveals that Lio Rush provided motion capture for the game, providing moves and motions. Rush confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “The moves in this game is going to be insane 😏. P.S this was incredibly fun. #WWE2K”

Rush was released from the WWE last year and has been working on the independent scene and MLW.

Another hard-hitting day at the mocap studio! Check out some of the new moves we're bringing to #WWE2K22! Recognize any of them? pic.twitter.com/zzOGsNbR72 — WWE2K Dev (@WWE2Kdev) May 24, 2021