Lio Rush Discusses Mental Health And Social Media

– Lio Rush did a recent interview with TV Insider where he discussed his mental health, social media, and more. Highlights are below.

On social media: “I feel like social media is a great tool. It is a double-edged sword. A lot of negative can come from social media if not used correctly. I feel like I kind of got a taste of that in my earlier days in WWE, which I feel was needed. If I hadn’t gone through that, I wouldn’t have known. You have to screw up a few times in order to learn. Now that I have gone through that, I’m using social media in a way that can inspire and motivate people and push current storylines that are going on that I’m involved in. I definitely think it’s a great tool to promote yourself, brand yourself. I feel like that is the reason I got on Raw. I used to post promos every day, and it caught the attention of Vince McMahon. That’s how I got my opportunity on Raw.”

On his tweet where he said “You’re going to miss me”: “The tweet I sent out goes back to that I feel like a lot of people are going to miss the person that I am right now. I feel like a lot of people are tempting me to become the person I used to be before I got to WWE. Lately, I’ve been… sitting back and looking at what’s going on in the locker room and outside the locker room. People like Jordan Devlin who are underestimating me, playing Mr. Nice Guy since I got back.

“I feel like I’ve been holding back as a performer. I’m out to show everybody that I am the greatest professional wrestler in the world. That I’m the greatest sports entertainer in the world. People are going to miss me because now I’m stepping into this new me. They’re not going to like it as much as the old me that I’ve been putting out there.”

On Josiah Williams and representation: “I love that video that he put out. I feel like one of WWE’s [big] signings was Josiah. He is an incredible asset to NXT, WWE, and the African-American community. Representation is huge. I feel like right now we have some of the best athletes that WWE has ever seen. I’ve been watching wrestling since age 5, and I feel like I’ve never seen this large amount of African-American talent in WWE as much as we have right now. Everybody is at the top of their game proving that we are just as “deserving” of opportunities within WWE as anyone else. Especially, with this month being Black History Month and being in these top tier matches and leading into WrestleMania, it’s a beautiful thing.

“Seeing Velveteen Dream come back and Keith Lee at the top of the mountain, Bianca Belair got the opportunity she had. The New Day are always representing the African-American community. It’s just awesome. I hope that one day — and I know Rome wasn’t built in a day — that we can just see it as “history” instead of “Black history.””