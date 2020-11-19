wrestling / News
Lio Rush Doesn’t Know Why His Pairing With Bobby Lashley Ended
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lio Rush spoke about his pairing with Bobby Lashley and how he’s not sure why the two were split up last year. Here are highlights:
On the end of his team with Lashley: “I don’t know. I really don’t know. The last day that I was on RAW, I was in a room with Vince and Hunter, and for some reason, I just had this weird friction with Hunter. I don’t know what it was. I don’t know if he thought I was too brash. I don’t know if he thought that I was too outspoken. With me and Hunter, we just never saw eye to eye.”
On his pitch to be a masked wrestler: “I’m not entirely sure. I showed it to Hunter, and he wasn’t too pleased with it. He had a different vision for me, but I’m glad that I was able to showcase that after my time in WWE.”
On ACH’s issues with WWE: “That’s a very touchy subject, and I didn’t even think about that before, but I don’t know. I don’t know what they think. ACH, I don’t know what the extent of his situation was. I knew that it was bad. I knew that it was ugly. I knew that a lot of people didn’t like it. I knew that it was getting blown up on social media. It has some similarities with my situation, but it was an entirely different thing on its own. I don’t know. Who knows with that company? So much goes on. There’s so many people involved in every single conversation. The only thing that I do know is that it’s unfortunate because ACH is such a talented person. We saw that with the match that I had with him at GCW, which was a match that definitely needed to happen. It’s just an unfortunate situation that myself and ACH were in. Similar but different situations but it just had a very bad look on the African-American community. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”
