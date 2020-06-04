Lio Rush Calls Drake Maverick Angle ‘A Slap in the Face’

– As previously noted, El Hijo del Fantasma beat Drake Maverick in the NXT Cruiserweight title tournament finals last night on NXT to win the vacant title, which is no longer being called the interim title. Maverick had previously been released by WWE, but after losing, Triple H offered Maverick a new NXT contract, which Maverick signed. So, it looks like Drake Maverick will be staying with WWE for the time being. One former Superstar who wasn’t amused by last night’s angle is Lio Rush, who commented on the matter on Twitter.

Lio Rush, a former NXT Cruiserweight champion, was released from the company in April. He called the storyline with turning Drake Maverick’s actual release into a storyline a “slap in the face.” He wrote, “Man….Are they going to hire everyone back then? Kind of a slap in the face to use this as a shoot work. But i guess I’m not surprised. Super happy for anyone getting there job back. But damn, real trauma and a lot of others were apart of this.” You can check out his tweet below.

According to a rumor reported by Wrestling Observer Live this week, some of the WWE Superstars who were released in April were offered contract renewals to return to the company, but for a “fraction” of what they apparently were before.