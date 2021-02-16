Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

Lio Rush and El Phantasmo will do battle in a Super J-Cup rematch on this week’s NJPW Strong. NJPW announced that the two will do battle, having previously faced off in the 2020 Super J-Cup first round.

The announcement reads:

Friday’s main event sees a rematch of the first round in Super J-Cup 2020 as Lio Rush takes on El Phantasmo. Rush and Phantasmo was the most hotly anticipated first round matchup in last year’s junior heavyweight tournament, and though it was a hard fought battle, it wasn’t an entirely cleanly fought one. Phantasmo got the edge that December night, sending Rush on a path to revenge. A win over ELP in tag action at Lion’s Break Contender has now set the stage for this rematch.

Having long wanted to compete in the cerulean blue, Rush is eager to really show his worth by polishing off the number one contender to the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Yet in Phantasmo’s corner is the significant weapon that is Sudden Death. ELP’s superkick has led to several victories, each one accompanied by cries of foul from his opponents; whether or not the Canadian is getting added assistance in the sole of his shoe, Rush needs to evade the kick to stand a chance.