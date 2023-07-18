Lio Rush Says Everyone Needs Time Away From The Industry Occasionally

In a recent Wrestlesphere interview, IMPACT’s Lio Rush talked about the need for self-care in a wrestler’s career and the ability to take a break from wrestling from time to time (via Fightful). Rush contended that wrestling fans don’t always realize the strain the industry can place on performers and how talent might need to resist the outside pressure to keep going no matter what. You can find a highlight from Rush and watch the complete interview below.

On taking time away from the ring: “An off-season is extremely important in this business. I can’t stress that enough. This business can be extremely stressful, it can be extremely dark, which I don’t fully think the wrestling fans take into consideration l. I feel like the peer pressure from the wrestling fans and just wrestling in general can force people to continue to push because they feel like something different is gonna happen. If you’re burnt out, you’re burnt out. If you can’t think anymore, you can’t think anymore. Everybody needs time away. Everybody needs to reset, everybody needs a break, everybody needs a spiritual, emotional, physical journey and break. Even it’s for a week, even take six, seven, eight months off if you want to. I’ve done it. Not intentionally. I mean I’ve gotten hurt and had to get surgery. But I think having a break away from it is very important. So if you can find that time, if you feel like you are on a smooth, narrow and just overall good path, but you feel like you want to take some time away, you don’t have to push yourself past the point of exhaustion and depletion and everything else. So take a break.”