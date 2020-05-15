Lio Rush Explains Tweet About Never Wrestling Again

Earlier this month, Lio Rush sent out a tweet that stated he may never wrestle again after his release from WWE back in April. In an interview with Fightful, Rush explained that tweet and spoke about considering stepping away from wrestling. Here are highlights:

On if he really may not wrestle again: “It’s definitely a real thing. It was a tweet that and a thought that I’ve been thinking about for some time now. Even before the release I remember talking to my family, talking to some other people that are pretty close to me in the wrestling business, as well as outside of the wrestling business. Just saying to myself, ‘I don’t see myself wrestling for that much longer.’ Just because numerous things, but even after once the release happened it kinda make me think about it even more. Because obviously the situation that world is in right now and nobody knows what’s next, nobody knows what’s gonna happen, nobody knows when wrestling shows are gonna start back up and stuff like that.”

On why his release may be a good thing: “I feel like this was the perfect time to be away from wrestling and not jump right back into wrestling just because, I feel like, although my time in the WWE there’s been a lot of good times and great moments and great memories that will live on forever in the history books of WWE; I feel like there’s also been some bad times and some of those bad times have been pretty traumatizing for me emotionally. So, my thought process was just, “Do I use this time away from wrestling in a time like this in the world to focus on things that I’ve always wanted to focus on, to have control of the things that I’ve always wanted to have control over? To spend time with my family? Just to be happy? Or do I want to just jump right back into the wrestling bubble in a time where I didn’t have control over a lot? Where I was unhappy, where I was frustrated, where I was confused. Just a lot of different emotions.”

On his music career: “I’m happy when I’m making music. I’m not making music for other people. I have complete control with my music. I feel like although I’m making music, if people like it, then that’s great. I would love if they did like it. But, if not, then that’s okay. Because at the end of the day I’m still doing something that I love, I’m doing something that makes me happy. So, I think my main focus right now is doing stuff that makes me happy. Being around my family, taking the time to focus on things that I didn’t have time to focus on within my three years of that. Obviously, I’m never gonna say—well, I guess I did say I just might not. But, there is that “might” in that sentence because [it is a serious thought process that I have.”

On if he’s received any offers from other companies: “No, honestly I haven’t. I would be kinda surprised if I did, just because who knows what’s gonna happen? Even if you were to ask other people, and I’m sure you have, ask other people if that have gotten released from the WWE, “What’s next? Where do you see yourself in a month or two or three or four?” Like, who the hell knows, man? That’s not even on my brain right now. I’m just trying to figure out how to make it through this situation. That’s not even something that I’m trying to rush into. Of course, like some indie promotions have shot me some messages and support, and saying, “You’re always welcome back here.” Places that I’ve had great relationships with. As far as major places reaching out to me, it’s kind of crazy that they would anyways just because of what’s going on in the world right now.”