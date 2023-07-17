Lio Rush Says Fans Have “Seen The Growth” He’s Experienced In His Career

In a recent interview with Wrestlesphere, IMPACT’s Lio Rush discussed the highs and lows of his public persona and how he has tried to be open about who he is over the years (via Fightful). Rush explained the importance of being himself as a wrestler and a performer and expressed his hopes that he has encouraged other to do the same. You can find a highlight from Rush and watch the complete interview below.

On his efforts toward sincerity and being his true self: “I think to show the worst parts of me, too. I think that’s just being yourself. I think just showing people that you’re human. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you’ve done. At the end of the day, we’re people. We’re human beings, and if you’re not afraid to show the worst parts of you and the best parts of you, how are you truly being yourself 100%? That’s the season that I’m in. I feel like I’ve done that over the years. Yes, people have seen everything that I’ve done in the wrestling business on a very positive level, but they’ve also seen the worst parts of me. I’m like some crazy wrestling Hollywood kid that has grown up, and everybody’s seen me go through all of this stuff, both negatively and positively. But at least they’ve seen it, and they’ve seen the growth, and they’ve seen the persistence and me believing in myself, and the persistence in me believing and vocalizing the things that mean the most to me because there are people that look up to me. I would like to lead those people and to inspire them and to motivate them to just be themselves. Just be yourself.”