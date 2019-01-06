Various News: Lio Rush Says Adult Wrestling Fans Need to Stop Whining, Lisa Marie Varon Announces 2019 as Last Year for Her In-Ring Career, and John Laurinaitis’ Daughter Maya Joins Cast of Total Bellas

– Earlier today on Twitter, Lio Rush had a message for fans who grew up with wrestling need to stop crying about it. You can check out his thoughts on the subject below:

Lio Rush wrote, “Blows my mind how the people who grew up being fans of professional wrestling thinking it was fun/cool, grew up and turned out being the ones that made wrestling not fun/cool. It’s entertainment guys. All forms of it.If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. That simple. Stop crying.”

– Former WWE women’s champion Lisa Marie Varon (formerly known as Victoria) announced on her Instagram account today that 2019 will be her last year wrestling in the ring. You can check out Lisa Marie Varon’s announcement below.

“Hey Gang!!! Year 2019 will be my last year wrestling in the Squared Circle. An exciting new adventure is to come. So if you are interested in booking me to wrestle in your promotion, please email [email protected] #lisamarievaron #wwe #tna #impactwrestling #wwediva #tnaknockout #wwevictoria #tnatara #blackwidow #psycho #tatu #yesivelostmymind #iainttheladytomesswith”

– Nikki Bella revealed on Instagram that John Laurinaitis’ daughter Maya will be joining the “cast” of the upcoming season of Total Bellas. The new season premieres next Sunday. You can check out her post on the subject below:

“The countdown begins! Next Sunday is the season premiere of @totalbellas. Welcome my sister @mayalaurinaitis to the new season. It’ll be fun to watch her as she aspires to model (omg this photo!) and have hopes to be a WWE Superstar one day. (If @mrjohnlaurinaitis let’s her lol)”