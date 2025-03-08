wrestling / News

Lio Rush Files to Trademark ‘CRU’

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Lio Rush 11-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

Fightful reports that on March 7, Lio Rush filed to trademark the term ‘CRU’, which is his tag team name with Action Andretti in AEW. It stands for ‘Crazy, Ruthless and Unhinged.’

