Lio Rush Files to Trademark ‘CRU’

Fightful reports that on March 7, Lio Rush filed to trademark the term ‘CRU’, which is his tag team name with Action Andretti in AEW. It stands for ‘Crazy, Ruthless and Unhinged.’

