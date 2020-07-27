Lio Rush Competes in ‘Final Match’ Against Joey Janela at GCW Homecoming Night Two

What is supposedly Lio Rush’s last match took place on Sunday at GCW Homecoming night two. Rush faced Joey Janela at the show in an outdoor match. You can see some pics and video below from the bout, which (per Fightful) saw Janela pick up the win.

After the match, Janela got a microphone and praised Rush as well as ACH as people who “speak the truth” before giving the mic to Rush. Rush cut a promo and thanked Janela for helping him out throughout his career but before Rush could retire, Janela grabbed the mic and said that he wouldn’t allow it, nor would the people. Rush then thanked everyone, and the question was left hanging over whether Rush had retired.