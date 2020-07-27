wrestling / News
Lio Rush Competes in ‘Final Match’ Against Joey Janela at GCW Homecoming Night Two
What is supposedly Lio Rush’s last match took place on Sunday at GCW Homecoming night two. Rush faced Joey Janela at the show in an outdoor match. You can see some pics and video below from the bout, which (per Fightful) saw Janela pick up the win.
After the match, Janela got a microphone and praised Rush as well as ACH as people who “speak the truth” before giving the mic to Rush. Rush cut a promo and thanked Janela for helping him out throughout his career but before Rush could retire, Janela grabbed the mic and said that he wouldn’t allow it, nor would the people. Rush then thanked everyone, and the question was left hanging over whether Rush had retired.
The #FinalMatch is underway RIGHT NOW at #GCWHomecoming!
JANELA vs LIO
Join us LIVE in progress NOW on @FiteTV and get the unlimited replay of the whole weekend:https://t.co/WGT4zsilqT pic.twitter.com/9KlMePFmDq
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 26, 2020
It feels like 2017 again. @JANELABABY @NotLioRush #GCW #GCWHomecoming @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/V5NkPBtun1 pic.twitter.com/YxFTseP8zK
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 26, 2020
Brainbuster from @JANELABABY! #GCWHomecoming @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/utg860UOye pic.twitter.com/PZ4DO3JiFD
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) July 26, 2020
BEAUTIFUL frogsplash from @NotLioRush!!!! #GCWHomecoming @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/utg860UOye pic.twitter.com/wGTCvYLQAb
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) July 26, 2020
HOLY SHIT!!! @JANELABABY with an elbow drop off a pillar and through a door structure!#GCW #GCWHomecoming @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/V5NkPBtun1 pic.twitter.com/GlfzhkObp6
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Abandoning All of His Gimmicks: ‘It’s Time For Me to Be Matthew Hardy’
- Mark Henry Says Recent Adam Cole – Pat McAfee Blow Up Was ‘Not A Work’
- Lio Rush Reveals His Reaction To Vince McMahon Pitching The Bobby Lashley Backside Pose Angle
- Eric Bischoff Upsets Alundra Blayze on Twitter, Blayze Claims Bischoff Paid Her a ‘Fraction’ of What the Men Were Paid