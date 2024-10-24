Lio Rush Admits First AEW Run Was A Disaster, Says No One Is At Fault

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Lio Rush said that he knows his first run in AEW was a disaster but he doesn’t blame anyone for that happening. Rush was in the company briefly in 2021. He recently re-signed.

He said: “I think last time, I had a lot of fear. I think I was going into it scared. It almost felt like I was getting another opportunity at being Lio Rush on television, but it almost didn’t feel fair that I had to do it in this way. I was still so young. I was going through so much during that time, that was during the pandemic so everything outside of what AEW was was obviously going on and it was kind of just a disaster off the jump. It was nobody’s fault, I think it just was not the right time. I don’t think it was the right time for me, I don’t think it was the right time for AEW to have me right there in the mental state that I was in. It wasn’t fair for both parties. I’m in a space where I feel confident, I feel a lot wiser, I feel a lot more prepared than I was before and I know what I can bring to the table and I want to offer that. I want to be a part of what AEW is doing and I want to be a part of the people that make AEW what it is. I’m just going into it with a much different mindset, and I think that’s the biggest difference.“