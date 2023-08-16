Lio Rush & More Set For Five-Way Match At All Star Junior Festival

NJPW has added a five-way bout to All Star Junior Festival featuring Lio Rush and more. The company announced that Rush will face Fugaz, Dragon Kid, Soberano Jr., and KC Navarro at the show, which takes place on August 19th from Philadelphia.

The updated card for the show, which airs on NJPW World, is:

* All Star Junior USA Tournament Match: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

* All Star Junior USA Tournament Match: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey

* Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato

* Lucky Dip Tag Match: Alex Shelley, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita, TJP, Cheeseburger, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* East West Express vs. El Desperado & MAO

* YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker

* Real1, Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Lio Rush vs. Fugaz vs. Dragon Kid vs. Soberano Jr. vs. KC Navarro