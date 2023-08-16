wrestling / News
Lio Rush & More Set For Five-Way Match At All Star Junior Festival
NJPW has added a five-way bout to All Star Junior Festival featuring Lio Rush and more. The company announced that Rush will face Fugaz, Dragon Kid, Soberano Jr., and KC Navarro at the show, which takes place on August 19th from Philadelphia.
The updated card for the show, which airs on NJPW World, is:
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Match: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Match: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey
* Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato
* Lucky Dip Tag Match: Alex Shelley, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita, TJP, Cheeseburger, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* East West Express vs. El Desperado & MAO
* YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker
* Real1, Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Lio Rush vs. Fugaz vs. Dragon Kid vs. Soberano Jr. vs. KC Navarro
37th entry wrestler is…
X Division Champion!
And last card set!
LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023
August 19
2300 Arena Philadelphia
Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/QA0l7dsDJa
PPV LIVE on@njpwworld https://t.co/oNfUFEPLIk#ASJF2023 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/KrEHUjQ0Lx
— ALL STAR Jr. FESTIVAL 2023 OFFICIAL (@ASJF2023) August 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reportedly Had Disagreement With Jack Perry Over Glass Spot
- More Backstage Rumors on Drama in AEW With CM Punk & The Elite, Concern Over ‘Giant Explosion’
- More Details on Christopher Daniels, Ryan Nemeth Being Sent Home From AEW Collision
- WWE Responds to MLW Lawsuit, Acknowledges Stephanie McMahon Met With Tubi Exec