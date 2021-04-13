wrestling / News
Lio Rush Gains Ownership Of His Ring Name
Lio Rush is the owner of his in-ring identity, according to the WWE alum. Rush posted to Twitter late Monday night to announce that he owns the trademark on his ring name, which he has used both before, during, and after his time with WWE. He wrote:
“I officially own the trademark for the name #LioRush. A name that I’ve worked under for many hard working years. Feels good”
Wrestling Inc notes that Rush filed for the trademark in January and received ownership on April 6th. WWE reached agreements with both Rush and Karl Anderson last summer to transfer their trademark ownership of the ring names to the talent.
I officially own the trademark for the name #LioRush 🙏🏽. A name that I’ve worked under for many hard working years. Feels good.
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) April 12, 2021
