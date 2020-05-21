Lio Rush Had No Idea Why He Was Called Up to RAW

In an interview with Fightful, Lio Rush spoke about being called up to the RAW roster in WWE and not knowing what he was going to do or why it happened. Here are highlights:

On not knowing the plans for him when he was called to RAW: “So, we would get these random text messages of like, “Hey, we need your information. You’re needed for this thing.” Like, I don’t know who it is, but we just get the messages and we’d give the information. I remember I was on 205 Live at the time. I was coming back home and I was just resting. I think it was a Saturday. I end up getting a text and it said, “Hey, Lio. We need your information. You’re needed for RAW on Monday.” I was looking at it, my wife was right next to me, and I was like, “This must be a joke. Somebody’s messing with me right now.” Then I got a notification on our little talent relations app and I saw that I was booked for Monday Night RAW and I was like, “Oh, man, this is crazy.” But, they didn’t tell me what I was doing. I just showed up in my suit, scared as hell. I set up my stuff in the locker room and I went in catering. I was just waiting around that day. I didn’t know why I was there.”

On talking to Bobby Lashley about it: “Then Bobby Lashley walks up to me and says, “Hey, what’s going on, man? You hear what we’re doing?” I was like, “Uh, no, I haven’t. We’re doing something?” and he said, “Yeah, I think. I don’t know all the details, but I think we’re supposed to be a team or something.” I was like, “Oh, man, that’s crazy. Okay.” Then he was like, “Yeah, Paul Heyman said that he was going to talk to us later about the details.” So, a couple of hours later I’m suited up. They told me to just go in the wait in the arena. Bobby and Paul come in, and they’re telling me what the deal is and that this is Vince’s idea. I’m like, “Okay.” I was asking him like, “Is this permanent? Or is this just for tonight?” They’re said, “No, I think this is you’re on RAW now.” I was like, “Oh, shit.” That was cool.”