Lio Rush & His Wife Announce Their Third Pregnancy
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar and Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush and his wife announced on social media announced that they are expecting their third child. You can view their posts and photos they shared below.
Rush posted on his Facebook page, “2020…. It’s shaping up to indeed be one hell of a year! Looks like we’re adding another little one to our family.” Congratulations to Lio Rush and his wife, Sarah Green.
2020…. It’s shaping up to indeed be one hell of a year! 💚 Looks like we’re adding another little one to our family. 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽
Posted by Lionel Green on Friday, October 23, 2020
