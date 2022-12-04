Lio Rush Is The Latest Name To Join PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that Lio Rush has joined the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He is the eleventh name to join the 2023 tournament. The full list includes:

* Michael Oku

* Shun Skywalker

* Masha Slamovich

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Komander

* Alex Shelley

* Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis

* Titus Alexander

* Jordynne Grace

* Lio Rush