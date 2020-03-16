Lio Rush Isn’t Sure About Wrestling During Coronavirus Pandemic

In an interview with Forbes, Lio Rush says he’s unsure about his immediate wrestling future because he doesn’t feel comfortable wrestling during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Here are highlights:

On the Coronavirus: “I am not. Just because how the situation has kind of flared up, and the little amount of time it has [flared up], I just don’t think it’s smart. I dunno. I just feel like all of the wrestlers, and the production crew and just everybody involved are coming from different states, and coming from different countries, and travel through airports and being in contact with everybody. So, yeah, I definitely—I don’t feel comfortable with the whole idea of it.”

On if Wrestlemania should happen as scheduled: “If the situation is the same or getting worse, I don’t see—it’s not that I don’t see it happening—it’s just that I don’t think it’s the smartest thing in the world. Plus I know that the whole ban—[Florida’s] ban—is in effect right now. And I know a lot of fans, especially during WrestleMania, they come out from all over the world.”

On feeling unsure about his life right now: “Honestly, this is such a time of uncertainty in my life right now I really don’t know what is next for me other than continuing to push my music. I dunno, wrestling-wise I just gotta see where the cards are kinda dealt in my favor and just seeing where I stand in WWE. It’s a rough time for me right now, especially with everything that I’ve gone through in the company and coming back and…yeah, I’m just not feeling it right now. I’m just trying to focus on my music.”