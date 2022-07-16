wrestling / News
Lio Rush Makes Appearance at GCW No Signal In The Hills 2
July 16, 2022 | Posted by
Lio Rush made an appearance at Friday night’s GCW No Signal In The Hills 2. As Fightful reports, Rush appeared at ringside and confronted Blake Christian before his match with Starboy Charlie before joining the commentary team. Rush proceeded to discuss his history with Christian in matches at GCW So Much Fun, Slime Season, and GCW Fight Forever: The Wind Of God in late 2020 and 2021, as well as The WLRD on GCW in January of this year.
You can see a quick clip of Rush appearing at the event below:
WHATS LIO RUSH DOING HERE???? LETS GO #GCWSIGNAL pic.twitter.com/zwOz1nGZdz
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note on the Backstage Plans For Cora Jade’s Recent Heel Turn On NXT 2.0
- More On WWE Possibly Changing RAW To A TV-14 Program, Note On Who Made Decision
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star