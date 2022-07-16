Lio Rush Makes Appearance at GCW No Signal In The Hills 2

Lio Rush made an appearance at Friday night’s GCW No Signal In The Hills 2. As Fightful reports, Rush appeared at ringside and confronted Blake Christian before his match with Starboy Charlie before joining the commentary team. Rush proceeded to discuss his history with Christian in matches at GCW So Much Fun, Slime Season, and GCW Fight Forever: The Wind Of God in late 2020 and 2021, as well as The WLRD on GCW in January of this year.

You can see a quick clip of Rush appearing at the event below: