Lio Rush Makes Surprise Appearance At NJPW Capital Collision
May 14, 2022 | Posted by
Lio Rush made a surprise return to NJPW at the Capital Collision event on Saturday. The former AEW star noted that as soon as he is cleared to compete he is coming for those in the Junior Heavyweight Division. Rush has not competed in a ring since January when he suffered a separated shoulder while competing at PWG Battle of Los Angeles. At this time it remains unclear when he will get the all clear from doctors.
