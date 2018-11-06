wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush May Have Lost His Ringside Mic Gimmick, Note on The AOP Tag Title Win
– According to Wrestling Inc, Lio Rush has not used the ringside mic gimmick at Crown Jewel, recent live events, or on last night’s WWE Raw. While he’s still paired with Lashley as his hype man, it looks as if the ringside barker aspect of the gimmick has been dropped.
Wrestling Inc also reported that Rezar became the first Albanian wrestler to win a main roster WWE title when he and Akam defeated Seth Rollins on last night’s WWE Raw to win the tag team titles. The AOP & Drake Maverick posted the following on Twitter…
