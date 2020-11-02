Lio Rush On Joining MLW For The Restart, Differences Between Working For MLW & WWE

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lio Rush discussed joining MLW for The Restart, differences between working for MLW and WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Lio Rush on joining MLW for The Restart: “I am mutual friends with Wale [who is friends] with Court. I think he’s been trying to get me in MLW for a while, but obviously, I was with WWE. It was a match made in heaven honestly, and he reached out to me and said he wanted me to have me in the company. And I jumped on the opportunity. I knew that I didn’t have any other dates with any other companies coming up. So I said to myself, this is the perfect time especially after putting out that list and possibly seeing some people in MLW that I put out on my list. That was a huge driving point for me. I know that I had Myron Reed on there. I had Brian Pillman Jr. on there. I believe I had Jordan Oliver. There are a few others I’m sure, but those are the three that I remember off the top of my head.”

On differences between working for MLW and WWE: “It’s really cool. They don’t have any writers. They just have a matchmaker, so that’s a huge plus for me. It was weird dealing with so many people in suits backstage in WWE that told me what to do and what to say and how to walk and what to wear and stuff like that. In MLW, I can just come in and do what I do best and just be me. So it’s a huge plus and I’m glad that MLW does things that way, and it’s their way and it’s unique and it’s different.”

On his contract status with MLW: “I’m wanting to be a regular. I definitely think that it’s a good fit for me, especially with it being in Orlando. I’m pretty familiar to the Orlando scene. There’s a lot of talented people there. A lot of people that, I feel personally, show me so much love and so much respect on a regular. Hopefully, this is going to be a continuing partnership.”

On being open to other opportunities with other companies: “I don’t think I’m solely focused on MLW. I’m open to any opportunity that comes to the forefront like New Japan [or] like AEW. I have people on my list from all over like New Japan [and] AEW. I have people on there that’s currently in IMPACT right now. So whatever opportunity comes in front of me, I’m kind of looking to rebuild that passion that I have for wrestling. So I think getting out there as much as I can and showing the fans and the world exactly why I call myself the ‘Man of the Hour’. That’s a moniker to live up to you, so I gotta deliver.

“I’m in no rush to sign somewhere. I think with everything that’s coming up–this is a new feeling for me. This is a good feeling for me, to be free, to be able to do what I want to do and not have you tied down or somewhere right now. I feel like I want to capitalize on that feeling and on that moment of just being able to do what I want to do. I’m in no rush to sign somewhere, but if somebody offers me something, I’m not going to just turn it down. I’m going to take a look at it and see if it fits best for me and my family.”