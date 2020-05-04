wrestling / News
Lio Rush Says He Might Not Ever Wrestle Again
Lio Rush took to Twitter today to say that he might not ever wrestle again:
“I legitimately might not ever wrestle again.”
Rush was released by WWE on April 15th as part of the company-wide releases in the wake of the coronavirus. He didn’t offer any other details, but it’s worth noting that he has been promoting his hip-hop career, including a tweet from today where he promoted the email address he can be reached at for music-related bookings. He has also announced that his debut album, Ever After, will be released on May 11th.
I legitimately might not ever wrestle again.
— Lio 🥀 Ever After 5/11/20 (@itsLioRush) May 4, 2020
⬇️ Let’s work 🔥🔥[email protected] pic.twitter.com/ZGA2MDmM7f
— Lio 🥀 Ever After 5/11/20 (@itsLioRush) May 4, 2020
The (Official Dance Music Video) for my single #iWonder is here. My brother @VisualOPM came through with this 🔥. Debut album drops 5/11/20. #EverAfter 🥀
Full Video – https://t.co/bKAOdfvNTu pic.twitter.com/6580Mko0RW
— Lio 🥀 Ever After 5/11/20 (@itsLioRush) April 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Shelton Benjamin Never Fulfilling His Potential in WWE, Thinks Benjamin Could’ve Been a Much Bigger Star
- Aiden English On How Rusev Day Came About, Says They Fought To Keep From Splitting Up
- AEW’s Aubrey Edwards On Becoming a Wrestling Fan Due to CM Punk, Being Named ‘Daniel Bryan Crying Girl’
- Zack Ryder Reflects on Vince McMahon Pulling His Shirt Out of Fear It Promoted TNA, Not Being Allowed to Wear His Internet Title on TV