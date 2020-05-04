Lio Rush Says He Might Not Ever Wrestle Again

Lio Rush took to Twitter today to say that he might not ever wrestle again:

Rush was released by WWE on April 15th as part of the company-wide releases in the wake of the coronavirus. He didn’t offer any other details, but it’s worth noting that he has been promoting his hip-hop career, including a tweet from today where he promoted the email address he can be reached at for music-related bookings. He has also announced that his debut album, Ever After, will be released on May 11th.

I legitimately might not ever wrestle again. — Lio 🥀 Ever After 5/11/20 (@itsLioRush) May 4, 2020