Lio Rush on Avoiding Being a Stereotype in Wrestling, Growing Up a Fan

Lio Rush appeared on The Sit Down and discussed his work in WWE, his music and more.

On growing up a fan: “I just always had a passion for it. I grew up watching it since I was five years old … I wrestled in high school, I played sports throughout my whole life. Baseball, football, basketball, I tried all the sports. It wasn’t til I got to high school where I kind of started to realize all the professional wrestlers that I kind of grew up watching took that path to be an amateur wrestler in high school. And I was like, ‘Let me follow in their footsteps to kind of get that background so I can progress a little quicker to being a professional wrestler.”

On not being a stereotypical gimmick: “”I always had that fear getting into it at first. But then, I feel like I kind of broke that stereotype just because of the things that I was doing and showing that I’m not your typical stereotype, black wrestler who’s like flipping, and flopping, and dancing around and stuff.”

