– While speaking to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, wrestler Lio Rush discussed his run in WWE, basing his character on Kevin Hart, and his time managing Bobby Lashley. Below are some highlights:

Lio Rush on drawing inspiration from Kevin Hart for his WWE character: “I drew a lot from – I got a bunch of jokes on this, but I never said it in an interview, but I drew a lot of my inspiration from Kevin Hart. What I was looking at with Kevin was, he was so short – [laughs] he’s gonna hear this one day, I know he is! He was a shorter guy but he was so fired, he was so snappy. That was the biggest character trait with him that really stuck out to me, and I wanted to have that with my character. I wanted to look small in stature, but when you talk to me I wanted to be snappy and confident and funny.”

On his time with Bobby Lashley in WWE: “That was the most fun I’ve had in my wrestling career. Even if it was something that I didn’t necessarily want to do – that wasn’t my first choice, to be a manager – but that was for sure the most fun that I’ve had. I was figuring it out, I was learning as time went on – and I did figure it out, i feel like I did catch a stride and find myself within the character. I found what worked for me, what got certain reactions, what was funny, what was gonna grab people’s attention the most. I had a lot of fun doing that character, overall.”

Lio Rush and YOH were the winners of this year’s NJPW Super Junior Tag League Tournament. Rush will also be competing in next month’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament in PWG.