Lio Rush on Smoothing Things Out With Mark Henry, Says Things Are ‘Super Cordial Now’

– On the latest edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Lio Rush said he and Mark Henry are both on good terms now in AEW despite their past differences behind the scenes in WWE. Previously, Mark Henry alleged that Lio Rush once “lied” to his face. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lio Rush on things being cordial now with Mark Henry: “Me and Mark Henry’s relationship is super cordial now. I think it came down to two very strong personalities and two very different eras of wrestling and we agree to disagree. We’re about to be working together now and AEW is such an incredible place to be. It would be foolish of us to carry on any kind of whatever it was as it was pretty random and wild.”

Rush on smoothing things out and talking with Henry after seeing him in AEW and later posing for a picture together (see below): “The first time I meet Tony Khan, I was walking backstage trying to meet him for the first time and somebody told me he was in his office. I’ll never forget, it was like a movie scene, I open up the door a little and I see Tony Khan. I open it up more and I see Mark Henry. I’m like, ‘of all times, why now?’ but I’m glad it happened that way because Tony knew about the issues we had together and he said we should probably talk it out, which we all agreed. We talked a little that night and I saw him again the other week. It was me coming down the hotel elevator and there’s Mark Henry just solo. I’m like, ‘Alright, great.’ We started talking and later on in the night, we figured we should take a picture because it was a pretty cool thing itself, just that we were able to have a conversation and I thought it would be cool for everyone to know that we had that conversation and squashed it.”