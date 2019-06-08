wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Posts New Vignette To Twitter, Jinder Mahal Wants 24/7 Title Back, R-Truth Made it Back To The US Still Champion
June 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Lio Rush has posted a new vignette to Twitter noting that he’s still the Man of the Hour. It’s expected that Rush will soon return to NXT, according to PWInsider.
– WWE has released a new video with Jinder Mahal vowing to win back the 24/7 championship.
– Speaking of which, the current champion R-Truth managed to avoid getting pinned but hiding in the overhead compartment on the flight back to the United States.
I made it back!! Still your European 24/7 tv Champion!! #SDLive #Raw #thatzendurance #DanceBreak #ronkillings #rtruth #RunTruthRun #247champion #247title pic.twitter.com/FOIae2UsLS
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) June 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Why WWE Helped ECW Stay Afloat, Talks Rob Van Dam Appearing on Raw
- Marty Jannetty Says He’s Abusing Drugs & Alcohol, Needs Help But Doesn’t Want Rehab
- TNT Promotes AEW With WCW/nWo Revenge Video Game Homage
- Another Account Of Incident Between Fan and Velvet Sky At ROH Live Event This Past Weekend
- Eric Bischoff on the Challenges AEW Will Face In Selling Advertising, Why AEW Should Aim to Be Different