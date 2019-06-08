WWE News: Lio Rush Posts New Vignette To Twitter, Jinder Mahal Wants 24/7 Title Back, R-Truth Made it Back To The US Still Champion

– Lio Rush has posted a new vignette to Twitter noting that he’s still the Man of the Hour. It’s expected that Rush will soon return to NXT, according to PWInsider.

– WWE has released a new video with Jinder Mahal vowing to win back the 24/7 championship.

– Speaking of which, the current champion R-Truth managed to avoid getting pinned but hiding in the overhead compartment on the flight back to the United States.