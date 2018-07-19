Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Lio Rush Questions Drake Maverick’s Decision-Making Abilities, Madison Rayne’s Nightmare Continues, Deonna Purrazzo Comments on Making it to NXT

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lio Rush

– Here is Lio Rush, questioning Drake Maverick’s decision-making skills following Tuesday’s episode of 205 Live…

– Madison Rayne found herself in a mind-bending nightmare at the hands of Su Yung last week, and it continues tonight on Impact…

– Here is Deonna Purrazzo commenting on signing with WWE…

article topics :

Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Wrestling, Lio Rush, Madison Rayne, NXT, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading