WWE News: Lio Rush Not Backstage at Raw, Kofi Kingston and Ryder & Hawkins Post-Match Interviews, Full Money in the Bank 2014 Match Video

– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Lio Rush, who has been subject to many rumors as of late, was not backstage at last night’s edition of Raw. Additionally, Lio Rush is not currently slated for the upcoming European tour this month.

– WWE released some more post-Raw interview videos following last night’s Raw. In the main event, Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship in a WrestleMania 35 rematch against Daniel Bryan. You can check out Kofi’s post-match interview below.

In another video, Raw tag team champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins discussed their loss last night to The Viking Raiders. You can check out that clip below.

Also, Titus O’Neil came out to reveal the controversy behind the 145th Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby. You can check ou tthat clip below.

– WWE has released the full Money in the Bank Ladder Match from the 2014 event. You can watch the full match video in the player below.