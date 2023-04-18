Lio Rush Says He’d Love To Return To IMPACT Eventually

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Lio Rush shared his reaction to his fight with KUSHIDA last month at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United (via Fightful). The talent stated his interest in working with IMPACT Wrestling again in the future and shared about the inspiration the promotion provided to him in the past. You can read a highlight from Rush and watch the full interview below.

On his experiences working with IMPACT at the crossover event: “IMPACT was incredible. I think that was a huge milestone for me in my career. I’ve been to a lot of different promotions, a lot of independent promotions, a lot of different television promotions and I’ve done it all at a fairly young age. I’m proud of that, and IMPACT is another one of those places where I grew up watching and idolizing the wrestlers who were in the X-Division and the product was so exciting to watch. I was a huge fan of the video game. I played the video game back in the day. Wrestling for IMPACT nonetheless was incredible, it was a feel-good moment, and it was cool that I was able to wrestle against a legend in KUSHIDA. I feel like it was a match made in heaven and it was supposed to happen, I’d love to show face in IMPACT in the future, hopefully, that happens. Yeah, a lot going on right now, and like I said, you never know. If that opportunity came, I’d be ready to make my own impact.”