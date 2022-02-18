Lio Rush Returning to MLW, Set For Kings of Colosseum

Lio Rush is making his return to MLW and will be part of the company’s Set For Kings of Colosseum show in May. MLW announced on tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion that Rush is returning to the company, and a press release sent out after confirmed he will be part of the May 13th show in Philadelphia.

Fighting athlete. Musician. Artist. Influencer. Lio Rush is a new wave renaissance man. A force unlike any other in the sport, Rush is a human GIF generator, awing fans and overwhelming opponents with his innovative arsenal.

A wrestling prodigy, Rush emerged in the sport in his teenage years, rapidly ascending to the international stage by his early 20s. Now in his mid 20s, Rush has transcended into pop culture.

When not in the ring, Rush can be found recording music or working on projects with some of today’s hottest artists.

In 2021, Rush defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship, enjoying a reign that ended after several months in a highly anticipated rematch against the “Young GOAT”.

Now the stage is set for the reemergence of one of the sport’s most outspoken and outrageously talented athletes in Major League Wrestling.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

* World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

* Jacob Fatu

* Davey Richards

* Lio Rush

* Cesar Duran

* World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

* Mads Krugger

* Calvin Tankman

* Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout

* National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

* Myron Reed

* Aramis

* Arez

* “The Judge” EJ Nduka

* KC Navarro

* Savio Vega