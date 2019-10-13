wrestling / News

Lio Rush Reveals His New Album is Releasing Next Month

October 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

– Lio Rush has a lot to celebrate between his NXT Cruiserweight Championship win and now a release date for his album. Rush posted to Twitter to note that his EP will be out in November.

Rush returned to WWE after an extended time off last month on NXT, where he won a shot at Drew Gulak’s Cruiserweight Championship. He beat Gulak to claim the title on this past week’s episode.

