Lio Rush Reveals His Reaction To Vince McMahon Pitching The Bobby Lashley Backside Pose Angle

In an interview with Fightful, Lio Rush spoke about the time Vince McMahon pitched an angle to himself and Bobby Lashley in which the latter would show off his backside during a pose. Here are highlights:

On Lashley’s posing: “Oh, it was gonna happen, I remember that. Yeah, it was gonna happen one time. I mean, I think it was during a time where, I think, a couple of people actually got hurt with the guitar. So, I think that was scrapped. I think the only other time within that time period when people were getting hurt for real with the guitar was when I got hit with the guitar on the ramp. But, I had some crazy tactical vest on under my suit, so it didn’t puncture me from the wood or anything like that. But, there was a time where he was gonna get hit in the ass with the guitar.”

On Vince pitching it: “No, it’s Vince. Just because the pairing with me and Bobby, it was his idea. It was literally his project. It his little baby. It was his vision. But, to answer your question, on if I talked to Vince. Every week. Every single week I was in Vince’s office, listening to what he wanted for that week with me and Bobby. Which is crazy because I’ve heard people have been in the company for a year, two years, and they’ve never had a meeting with Vince. I was in his office every week, which was insane. I would listen to podcasts all the time and hear these crazy stories about Vince and some of the stuff that he comes up with. It just sounded like a comic book or something. But, actually experiencing it live. Like, I’ll never forget when he explained the whole he wanted Bobby to start bending over and me pointing at his ass. Like, he reenacted it. He showed us what he wanted and it was so crazy.”