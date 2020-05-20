Lio Rush Reveals That He Clashed With Triple H A Lot In WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, Lio Rush spoke about his backstage issues in WWE, revealing that he clashed with Triple H multiple times.

On his WWE release: “I had a feeling that I was going to be one of the people just because of the lack of communication between me and WWE management weeks before. Once I saw the news, I ended up calling the head of talent relations, which is Mark Carano, and I just asked him straight up. I said, ‘I’m seeing a whole bunch of stuff online about people are going to be released today and I know it’s true so, before I hear about it online, can you just tell me if I’m going to be one of these people released today?’ And he said he was going to call me in a few minutes but ‘Yes, you’re one of those people who are going to be released today.’ And I didn’t even question it, I didn’t ask why, I didn’t really say anything. I just said, ‘Okay, thank you’, and I just kept it moving. A couple of hours later, the news broke and I was a part of that first group of people who got released.”

On his hiatus during 2019: “That first hiatus that I had with the company, I was dealing with Vince and, yeah, he had said that he was going to reach out to me at some point during my time at home but Just never got a call from anybody. Or heard anything from anybody. So I was dealing with Vince at that point, but then, once I came back to the company, and I started to wrestle for 205 Live again, being at the same tapings as Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, I saw Vince, I would see Vince all the time and he would just…he would say, you know, ‘Hey, good to see you, hope you’re doing okay’ and stuff like that. So it felt like, even though he didn’t really reach back out to me after the initial hiatus, it felt like he still acknowledged me. He still acknowledged the fact I was away and now I’m back so that was a good feeling to have from the boss but Triple H…”

On his relationship with Triple H: “I don’t know if it ended on good terms or not because I feel like me and Hunter, we clashed heads a lot. You know, we were always in disagreement as far as what the plan was for me and how he saw me as a character or how he saw me as an asset to the brand. I feel like we were just always disagreeing all the time and it sucked because you know, obviously I looked up to Triple H when I was a kid and stuff like that, so it was weird trying to break that separation from being an admirer of his but now, at the same time, I’m an employee of his and he’s my boss, so it was hard for me to separate the two and it was kind of disappointing every time I had a conversation with him – but yeah, the lack of communication leading up to the initial release was with Hunter. You know, I was having some back-and-forth conversations with him, and then, out of nowhere, it just kind of stopped for weeks. It just stopped. That’s how I knew that something was weird, something wasn’t right, and I felt like it was coming, my release was coming.”

