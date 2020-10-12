Various News: Lio Rush Reveals Who He’d Like to Face in the Ring, WWE Stock Ticks Down

– Lio Rush posted to Twitter with a list of wrestlers he would like to face at some point. You can see the image below, which includes names like Brian Pillman Jr., Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Chris Bey, KENTA, and Kota Ibushi. He posted:

“I’ve been doing some writing lately. No music. More so goal setting. I’ve got some long term goals and some immediate. I’ve had my eyes set on a few for some time now. Match By Match. #Rebuild #Passion #LioRush”

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.08 on Monday, down $0.08 (0.2%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.88% on the day.