wrestling / News
Lio Rush Says Door to Wrestling Return is ‘Always Open’ in Instagram Q&A
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
Lio Rush may be done with wrestling for the time being, but he’s not closing the door on a return. Rush did a Q&A in a post on his account, and was asked a host of questions including whether the door to a return is “really close.”
Rush answered, “The door is always open, I feel. Whether or not I choose to step in that pathway again is the real question.”
Rush competed in which was, for now, his “final match” at GCW Homecoming night two, losing to Joey Janela. Asked in the Q&A how it felt to get back in the ring, he said, “It felt good. Now I have to tackle these other goals that I have for myself.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Has Backup Plan In Case They Can’t Shoot In Florida, Note On Company’s Relationship With Florida Governor
- Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite
- Eric Young Doesn’t Regret Leaving Impact Wrestling, How Vince McMahon Is Out of Touch
- The Miz Recalls Daniel Bryan Talking Smack Segment: ‘One of the Most Real Moments I’ve Had in WWE’