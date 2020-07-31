Lio Rush Says Door to Wrestling Return is ‘Always Open’ in Instagram Q&A

Lio Rush may be done with wrestling for the time being, but he’s not closing the door on a return. Rush did a Q&A in a post on his account, and was asked a host of questions including whether the door to a return is “really close.”

Rush answered, “The door is always open, I feel. Whether or not I choose to step in that pathway again is the real question.”

Rush competed in which was, for now, his “final match” at GCW Homecoming night two, losing to Joey Janela. Asked in the Q&A how it felt to get back in the ring, he said, “It felt good. Now I have to tackle these other goals that I have for myself.”