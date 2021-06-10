Lio Rush Says He’s Content With His Wrestling Career

– As previously reported, Lio Rush announced his retirement from wrestling after suffering a shoulder injury during his AEW debut in the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2021. Earlier today, Lio Rush released a statement on his Twitter account before he went in for surgery on his injured shoulder. You can view his statement and tweet below:

“Before i head into my procedure today, i wanted to share something. I’m content with what I’ve accomplished in my wrestling career. I’m happy that i made the decision that I’ve made. This wasn’t an easy one, but it was the right one. I started this wrestling journey at 17 years old and I sacrificed everything that I had to put me in the position that I am currently in today. To me, this is my 2nd chance to be the father that I’ve always wanted to be and the husband I’ve always wanted to be. I’ve been through a lot in my life. A lot unseen and a lot unheard. I have a story. A unique story and i hope to tell it one day at the right place, at the right time and in the right setting. I love you guys and i will miss you guys so much. Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me and my family. #Wrestling.”