Lio Rush Says He’s ‘Super Grateful’ To Be Booked For NJPW Super J-Cup

In an interview with NJPW’s English-language website, Lio Rush spoke about being one of the eight participants in this year’s Super J-Cup and how grateful he is to be included. Here are highlights:

On what it means to be part of the Super J-Cup: “It means so much to me. Just to see the names that have been part of this tournament in the past, Liger, Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, some of the best junior heavyweights of all time. And I think that shows just how talented everybody who made the cut is. There is a very large pool of people to pick from in the world of professional wrestling, and the fact that I’m one of those eight is really special. I’m super grateful.”

On what he hopes to achieve: “I hope I can cement my legacy with the Japanese audience. There are some people who have seen me in WWE, I’m sure, but there will be a lot of people who have no idea who I am, so I’m going into this tournament like I’m making a first impression. I’m nervous, excited, and hungry. Maybe more than at any point in my career. So it all means a lot to me.”

On who he is, to fans who may be watching him for the first time: “I’m a loud, brash, confident 26 year old. I try to differentiate myself from everybody else, I try to innovate in the ring, and I use that to get the upper hand on people. I guess you could say I’m a trickster? Yeah, I like to play mind games, I like to play tricks when it comes to being in the ring. I think that label sums up who I am. But I don’t back down from any challenge, I always try to make the impossible possible.”