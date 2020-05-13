wrestling / News

Lio Rush Selling Ring-Worn Gear as Wrestling Memorabilia

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush NXT 10-9-19

Lio Rush is selling off some of his old ring gear online. The former WWE star posted to Twitter to note that he is selling several items as wrestling memorabilia, as you can see below.

Rush was among the WWE releases in April. Rush told Forbes in an interview released yesterday that he isn’t sure if he will compete again, saying, “I just thought to myself: Why put myself back in a situation where I was going to be unhappy?”

