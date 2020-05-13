wrestling / News
Lio Rush Selling Ring-Worn Gear as Wrestling Memorabilia
Lio Rush is selling off some of his old ring gear online. The former WWE star posted to Twitter to note that he is selling several items as wrestling memorabilia, as you can see below.
Rush was among the WWE releases in April. Rush told Forbes in an interview released yesterday that he isn’t sure if he will compete again, saying, “I just thought to myself: Why put myself back in a situation where I was going to be unhappy?”
Going to start posting which worn in-ring #wrestling memorabilia I’m selling here shortly. Stay tuned and tell a friend. Have some pretty cool stuff 😜🔥
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
NOW FOR #SALE💰. Email [email protected] for details. pic.twitter.com/bEFkcxQmm3
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
NOW FOR #SALE💰. Email [email protected] for details. pic.twitter.com/26dlG9kZgu
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
NOW FOR #SALE💰. Email [email protected] for details. pic.twitter.com/BHE8wWtSpN
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
NOW FOR #SALE💰. Email [email protected] for details. pic.twitter.com/1py4CM1DV2
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
NOW FOR #SALE💰. Email [email protected] for details. pic.twitter.com/Jh5WJjOl9c
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
NOW FOR #SALE💰. Email [email protected] for details. pic.twitter.com/ymtk8Sd0iF
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
NOW FOR #SALE💰. Email [email protected] for details. pic.twitter.com/WH6W4ia1oC
— 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Glacier Discusses Bonding With Eric Bischoff, Getting Signed to WCW, Breaking Into the Business, More
- Triple H Congratulates Becky Lynch on Her WWE Journey and Becoming a Mom, Says He’s Proud of Her
- Jon Moxley on Carrying the Torch of AEW Through a Dark Time, Says He Enjoyed WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan