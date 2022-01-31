Lio Rush Reveals He Suffered Dislocated Shoulder At PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

As previously reported, Lio Rush was taken to the hospital following an injury at PWG Battle of Los Angeles night two. The injury was reportedly a result of a fan throwing a drink at Buddy Matthews, which led to part of the ring mat being met. Rush has since shared an update on his status.

In a post on Twitter, Rush revealed that he suffered a “clean dislocation of his left shoulder” before thanking the PWG staff for their help. Rush also mentioned that he was saddened by hearing “hate speech” and “racial slurs” from some fans.

“Clean dislocation in my left shoulder,” Rush wrote. “(Opposite to my previous shoulder injury). MRI in 2-3 weeks to hopefully find that there’s no severe ligament damage/tear.

“To all the boys in the back and crew at PWG last night that were super attentive and extremely helpful, that you so much. More frustration and disappointment than anything else at the way last night ended. To all my fans and supporters, thank you for the outpouring of love and support. Saddened by the hate speech, racial slurs, and throwing of objects in the ring by the “fans” who attended Night 2 of BOLA, but nothing will dimension my love for this sport and stop me from performing for those who appreciate my craft. I will be back. See you soon.”

Matthews replaced Rush in the semifinals in a match against Mike Bailey.