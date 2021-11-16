wrestling / News

Lio Rush Set For DEFY Brutalist This Weekend

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DEFY Wrestling Lio Rush

Lio Rush is set to compete for DEFY Wrestling on the Northwest promotion’s Seattle show this weekend. The company announced that Rush will face Titus Alexander on the show, which takes place on Saturday from Washington Hall in Setalle.

It was also announced that Brody King will face Tom Lawler on the show, with King stepping in for Jon Moxley:

