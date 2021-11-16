wrestling / News
Lio Rush Set For DEFY Brutalist This Weekend
Lio Rush is set to compete for DEFY Wrestling on the Northwest promotion’s Seattle show this weekend. The company announced that Rush will face Titus Alexander on the show, which takes place on Saturday from Washington Hall in Setalle.
It was also announced that Brody King will face Tom Lawler on the show, with King stepping in for Jon Moxley:
BREAKING:
BRODY KING steps up to take on "Filthy" TOM LAWLOR!
TWO HUGE WASHINGTON HALL RETURNS!
DEFY Brutalist on NOV 20 in Seattle!! 🎟 🎟 🎟 STANDING ROOM ONLY!! https://t.co/DFWDGOJ8Jj #MatchDropMonday #Brutalist pic.twitter.com/rroQteI7HG
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) November 15, 2021
BREAKING:
LIO RUSH returns! TITUS steps up!
DEFY Brutalist on NOV 20 in Seattle!! 🎟 🎟 🎟 STANDING ROOM ONLY!! https://t.co/DFWDGOJ8Jj #MatchDropMonday #Brutalist pic.twitter.com/KDFZioGgoX
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) November 16, 2021
